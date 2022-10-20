Kabushi Visit By President Hichilema Is A Spit In The Face Of Our Courts- Jackson Silavwe

KABUSHI VISIT BY PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS A SPIT IN THE FACE OF OUR COURTS.

By Jackson Silavwe

The visit by President President Hakainde Hichilema to Kabushi Constituency is a spit in the face of our courts of law. He has demonstrated to the whole Country that judgements of the Courts can be disregarded with impunity. It undermines the entire Judiciary and His own New Dawn Government.

The head of state has set a very dangerous precedent for our Country whose ripple effects will be devastating. If the whole President of the Republic is in forefront of disrespecting the orders of our Courts, who will respect them? President Hichilema’s risks making Zambia ungovernable by this path he is treading on.

President Hichilema’s Kabushi visit and the sneaking in of ballot papers into Ndola by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is a well synchronized and calculated move. ECZ is now an official appendage of President Hichilema and UPND. ECZ’s conduct shows that they are now executing the mandate of the Republican President. ECZ now receives instructions from Statehouse. ECZ HAS FALLEN.

“EVEN THE FORMER RULING PARTY THE PATRIOTIC FRONT (PF), IN THEIR LAWLESSNESS AND MADNESS NEVER STOOPED THIS LOW OF OUTRIGHTLY DISRESPECTING OUR COURTS OF LAW.”

I wish to strongly call on the JUDICIARY, OUR COURTS, OUR JUDGES to remain strong and uphold the rule of law. The Judiciary must not surrender to the whims of the President and the UPND. The Judiciary must defend the rule of law and Constitution to the latter.

Our Judiciary must hold the fort in the face of this ruthless assault by President Hichilema and the UPND.

GPZ, For Rule of Law!

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.