By MacDonald Chipenzi

KABWATA BY-ELECTION MAY BE IN ANOTHER TECHNICALITY WITH POSSIBLE POSTPONEMENT AGAIN

With the latest revelation now in town by the Acting Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa that that former President resigned as PF president on August 28, 2021, barely 16 days after his and PF’s electoral defeat but went on to appoint a PF Deputy Secretary General (DSG) in his capacity as PF president on September 6, 2021, barely 10 days after his resignation, has rendered NICKSON Chilangwa’s appointment as DSG null and void.

This means that, if Chilangwa as DSG or SG signed Clement Chiti Tembo’s adoption certificate as SG, then the certificate is null and void and Clement can potentially be disqualified.

So, apart from the DP challenge, Cabinet Office has just dropped a bomb on Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

We keep our fingers crossed bane. KABWATA BY-ELECTION hangs in balance from now on.

More popcorns basa

I submit