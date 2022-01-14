KABWATA BY-ELECTION SET FOR 3RD FEBRUARY,2020

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has prescribed Thursday 3rd February, 2022 as the date on which to hold the Kabwata Constituency Parliamentary by-election in Lusaka District of Lusaka Province.

Nominations for the said by-election will be on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.

The Kabwata Parliamentary by-election was earlier scheduled to take place on 20th January, 2022.

However, the Commission cancelled the election following the Resignation of United Progressive Party-UPP Kabwata Parliamentary by-election candidate, Mr. Libanda Francis, who invoked the provisions of Article 52(6) of the Republican Constitution.