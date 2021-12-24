KABWATA IS A MUST WIN – LUBINDA

The hope to bounce back in 2026 rely on the Kabwata Constituency by elections, Patriotic Front (PF) Vice President Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda said if the PF win the Kabwata seat President Hakainde Hichilema will have a sleepless night.

The PF Vice Preaident said Mr Mr Hichilema has put in alot to ensure that the UPND wins the seat.

He said the PF did not win the Kabwata seat because they did not campaign in August elections and that should not be the case this time around.

“When I called people in August officials were saying they were put to wire, this was so shocking because those are the people to campaign.

This time around ward officials stop being self centred, dont be divided. Let’s go in campaigns with unity of purpose,”he said.

Mr Lubinda said let’s have the love of the party .

Mr Lubinda said if the party officials work in isolation it will be difficult to grab the seat.

“2021 elections was very difficult. The way we packaged the message was very wrong.

The only thing was Alebwelelapo, telling people that even if you don’t want we shall win.

So during this campaign period lets tel the people the truth and not division,”Mr Lubinda said.

Meanwhile Mr Lubinda has pledged to be the campaign manager for the Kabwata by elections.

He said the Kabwata by elections will be personal.

And he has thanked aspiring candidates for pledging to support whoever will be adopted.