KABWATA MAN SHOOTS HIS WIFE & HER BOYFRIEND

A man in Kabwata only identified as Milimo has injured his wife with a gun after finding her with a lover boy. The incident happened today mid-morning when Milimo decided to trail his wife to see where she goes when he is busy working.

He trailed her movements after she booked a taxi which dropped her at a house near Kamwala Secondary School. It is from the said house where Milimo shot his wife after he discovered that another man was about to chew her.

The woman entered the yard without realizing her husband was trailing her. The gate was opened for her by her alleged lover. They hugged at the gate before he ushered her into his house.

After she was comfortably waiting to do whatever activities they planned to do today, a big knock was heard on the gate. The alleged lover to the inured wife went to open while shouting on top of his voice as to who was knocking as if it were his or her house.

He was greeted with a striking slap on his faces as he peeped outside. It is at that point that he realized that the husband to the woman who was waiting for his services while half naked, was the one banging on the gate.

The lover man was dragged into the house where the injured woman was found half-dressed lying comfortably on the bed of her lover boy. Milimo did not waste any time but pulled the trigger.

Luckily, the woman was inured only. Fortunately, the lover boy escaped and is currently still in hiding.