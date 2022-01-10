The Electoral Commission of Zambia has canceled elections for the Kabwata parliamentary by election and will conduct fresh nominations on a date to be announced.

All Campaign activities have been cancelled.

2 COMMENTS

  2. UPND have just realised their candidate with Zimbabwean roots, Tayengwa, has little or no presence on the ground. So, to avert defeat and embarrassment, they have to find a way of replacing him by calling for fresh nominations.

