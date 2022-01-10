The Electoral Commission of Zambia has canceled elections for the Kabwata parliamentary by election and will conduct fresh nominations on a date to be announced.
All Campaign activities have been cancelled.
uuh, new nomination fees????, because of that selfish person who was afraid of inheriting the Mr Zero name!!!
UPND have just realised their candidate with Zimbabwean roots, Tayengwa, has little or no presence on the ground. So, to avert defeat and embarrassment, they have to find a way of replacing him by calling for fresh nominations.