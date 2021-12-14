KABWATA PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION WON’T BE EASY FOR UPND – KIBOMBWE

… says the PF should listen to the needs of the ordinary people in communities.

Lusaka … Tuesday, December 14, 2021 (Smart Eagles)

PF Kabwata constituency aspirant Gabriel Kibombwe says the UPND won’t have it easy in the upcoming January 20, 2022, Kabwata parliamentary by-election.

Mr. Kibombwe has told Smart Eagles that the PF is poised to win the Kabwata seat owing to the many unfulfilled promises by the UPND and undermining of rule of law.

He said the PF still commands popularity in Kabwata and the country at large owing to evident developmental projects across the country.

” UPND won Kabwata by chance because they never campaigned and this time around the PF is getting it. We still remain a force to reckon with and it won’t be a walk in the park for the UPND,” Mr. Kibombwe said.

And Mr. Kibombwe said the PF should this time around listen to the voice of the people in communities when adopting the candidate for Kabwata.

He said the party can’t afford to choose unpopular candidate that is not liked by the people.

” My appeal is for the Members of the Central Committee to listen the grassroots when adopting candidates because we can’t afford to lose the Kabwata seat again,” He said.

” As a party we should not also downplay the power of social media during elections because most of the voters now have access to internet,” Mr. Kibombwe said.

The Ķabwata seat fell vacant after the death of UPND member of parliament LEVY Mkandawire.