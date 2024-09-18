Kabwata Police detain Professor Ng’andu after Anti-Terrorist operation



Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Commissioner for Refugees, Prof. Prosper Ng’andu is currently in detention at Kabwata Police Station after being picked up on Monday evening.



The reasons for Prof. Ng’andu’s detention are not yet clear but it came after Anti-Terrorism Centre raided the offices of the Commission for Refugee on Monday.



Sources close to the development say there is a likelihood that more government officials will be picked up in connection to the matter.



Kalemba September 18, 2024