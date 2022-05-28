Kabwata prostitutes attract councillor’s attention

KABWATA ward 6 councillor Chishala Bwalya has written to Kabwata Police Station to apprehend prostitutes along Dr Agrey Road and Adjacent Roads.

The civic leader said there are reports from several residents regarding prostitutes standing along the roads in the residential area.

Bwalya said the complainants have reported that some prostitutes even have sex outside or in vehicles and later throw used condoms all over.

Bwalya said the culprits do not have toilets and that they end up messing any space they chance.

The councillor is calling on officers from Kabwata Police Station to patrol the road in order to contain wanton prostitution.

Bwalya is willing to provide transport and logistics to l assist the police in the operations.

By Mwiche Nalwimba