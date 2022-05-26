KABWATA S3X WORKERS REPORTED TO POLICE OVER ILLICIT S3X

Kabwata Ward 6 councillor Chishala Bwalya has reported a prostitutes terrorizing men in the area, requesting police to apprehend the culprits.

According to a letter dated 17 May, 2022, Bwalya said several residents have complained severally regarding prostitutes standing along the roads in residential areas.

Chishala said this has led to various negative effects on innocent residents of Kabwata, particularly that the prostitutes wee wee and poo poo on their wall fences thereby messing everywhere besides littering used condoms.

The councillor said some residents have complained of having spotted the sex workers helping husbands and fiances’ relieve themselves sexually outside the yards or in vehicles that are either tinted or not.

The letter indicates that after the victory of the mini Ukraine-Russia war within the neighborhood as people watch tv or have evening devotion, the prostitutes throw the used condoms all over as exhibit for singles whenever they wake up the next day.

“It is in this regard that my office is requesting your services in apprehending these culprits. I will be willing to assist in logistics of fuel for transport during patrols” reads the letter in part.

The prostitutes are said to mostly parade themselves along Dr Agrey road and other adjacent roads where they deem to attract more customers.