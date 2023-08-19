KABWE DEPUTY MAYOR ACQUITTED IN THE DEFAMATION OF THE PRESIDENT CASE.

18/08/2023

Kabwe Municipal Council deputy Mayor Mihova Kayombo, who is a member of the Patriotic Front, today has been acquitted. Cllr. Mihova was reported to have defamed the Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the case was taken to court in Kabwe by the UPND .

The Patriotic Front Central Province Chairman, Mr Billy Sichamba, thanked the judicial system for allowing justice to prevail over this issue. He said since the court of law has put this case to an end, it is now time for the deputy Mayor Mihova Kayombo to concentrate on his duties without disturbances for it was not an easy journey but we can only thank God that at last our member has been vindicated.

He thanked the legal team, PF leadership, The Kabwe Mayor and Cllrs, including friends and family for supporting The Deputy Mayor from the time the cases started in 2022 till its disposal this morning . To God be the glory!

Issued by the Central Province Patriotic Front WIPS

Adora Alinedi Phiri