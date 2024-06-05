KABWE FATHER ARRESTED FOR INDECENTLY ASSAULTING OWN DAUGHTER

Police in Kabwe have arrested a 47 year old man for indecently assaulting his seven year old daughter.

Confirming the matter Central Province Police Commanding Officer Charity Munganga said Kelvin Mubita aged 47, a businessman from Kasanda Mine area has also been charged for having carnal knowledge of his 14 year old daughter.

Ms Munganga disclosed that the offences are allegedly to have been committed at unknown dates between January 2022 and April 2024.

She noted that the suspect is currently in detention awaiting court appearance.

Ms Munganga stated that Mr Mubita divorced his wife and was staying with four of his children, two girls and two boys.

She narrated that Mr Mubita is believed to have taken advantage of the situation to commit the said offences on several occasions.

Ms Munganga explained that this forced the eldest daughter to report to the mother when she visited her despite threats from the father not to do so.

“The mother was further prompted to seek the help of her neighbours who eventually reported the matter to the police,” she said.

Ms Munganga added that Mr Mubita is currently detained at Kasanda Police station.

CREDIT: ZANIS