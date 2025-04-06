KABWE HEAD TEACHER RUNS MAD AFTER MEETING HIS GHOST



By Jackson Mwewa Chabala



A named head teacher has reportedly been seen running strangely in Kabwe Town calling the blood of Jesus, holy ghost fire and thunder.





According to information available, this morning a named head teacher reported for work only to find a strange being with his exact clothes attending to a new teacher.



The moment he saw the man sitting in his chair, his heart heart stopped beating, the bowels uncoiled and were felt running down to the balloon knot.





He stood for some minutes shaking in fear, the voice was his carbon copy. He ran outside and called some teachers to witness the end time signs mentioned in the Bible but to his dismay, the teachers looked surprised telling him there was no one in the office.





He called them fools and went outside to call two more teachers, they also said the same thing, sir there’s no one in the office it’s even locked.



This was when the head teacher made his out of the school running like demons were after him.



Meanwhile, the head teacher has not been found after being seen in town running and calling names. It is alleged that he fought with the former head teacher over the same school.