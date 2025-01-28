Kabwe High Court Sentences ZAF Sergeant, Two Others to Life for Murdèr



THE Kabwe High Court has sentenced a 38-year-old Zambia Air Force (ZAF) staff sergeant of Chisamba and two others to life imprisonment for múrdèr.





Kabwe High Court Judge in charge Kelvin Limbani sentenced staff sergeant Charles Sakala and ZAF general workers Destiny Lubemba, 21, and Davy Mutafela, 25, for the murder of Justin Chishimba, whom they beat up on June 21, 2023 leaving him with an injury on his head for allegedly insulting the officer.





Mr Chishimba died after eight days following injuries to his head after he was beaten by the trio.





“It is sad that you caused the death of the deceased by taking the law into your own hands and tried to hide what you did. I will sentence each of you to life imprisonment,” Judge Limbani told the trio.



Credit: Zambia Daily Mail