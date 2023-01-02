Kabwe Male Nurse And Pregnant Woman In Ambulance Dies In Road Accident

KABWE MALE NURSE DIES IN A ROAD ACCIDENT AS HE WAS GOING TO GET A PATIENT



On a sad note, Kabwe District has lost a vibrant midwife/Ambulance Nurse who went to pick up a referral mother in labor from a named facility to Kabwe Central Hospital 🏥.



It is reported that the ambulance driver lost control and hit into a tree along the way instantly killing the male nurse and his patient who is said to have been in labor at the time.



May the Souls of the Departed Rest In Eternal Peace.