KABWITA SAYS ZAMBIANS MUST PREPARE FOR A SABOI-LED FEMALE GOVT

Charles Kabwita says time to prepare for Saboi Imboela to take over as Republican president has started as the country cannot continue wallowing in male lies.

In a press release, Kabwita, the NDC secretary general, stated that male presidents the country has had since attaining independence have failed to turn around the country’s fortunes.

“The belief in empowering a woman you empower the whole community must translate into empowering President Saboi Imboela as the first female Republican President for Zambians to be truly fully empowered. Truly so Zambia’s Future is Feminine and the Female is President Imboela. Six men have led this Country before President Hakainde Hichilema and the economic liberation struggle has been real and it shall be more real under this regime because the nature of the lies that secured their victory won’t be easy to fulfil because they are relatively the same as those before. Time to prepare for female led government is now and we cannot take chances anymore because Presidency must not be taken for jokes and won based on Political campaign lies,” said Kabwita.

He stated that former Njani ward councilor in Kabwe Cornelius Katiti has been appointed as the new Central Province Chairperson, and that he would himself embark on provincial visits. – Daily Revelation