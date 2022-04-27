KACHASU BREWERY HEADQUARTERS IS IN NKOMBO’S CONSTITUENCY

THE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND THE FIGHT AGAINST KACHASU BREWING.

Maurine Mukiya is the new name for the illicit high content spirit known as Kachasu. Kaleya station township which is in Mazabuka district, about 10 kilometers south of the CBD could be said to be the only town in Zambia, allowed to conduct commercial kachasu brewing.

Passing through the unplanned town, you are greeted by a strong stench from residues dispose off near the road.

People from distance place go to Kaleya to buy Kachasu. It is actually rumoured that buyers come even from neighboring countries.

The Mazabuka municipal council has many times attempted to shut dow the Maurine Mukiya business but failed.

The Kachaau brewed in Kaleya is more than what Local Government Minister Gary Nkombo’s team made a stream of yesterday in Lusaka.

Kaleya is highly polluted both on the surface and underground.

The Kaleya stream which runs from Chikankata into the Kafue river is heavily polluted too, as brewers decant their waste in it.

You would be surprised to see a trace of fish in the river unless crabs, whose sizes have drastically reduced.

Even churches conducting baptism in the Kakeya stream have to say many prayers to implore the holy spirit to cleanse the water before immersing newly converter souls there.

Kachasu business in Kaleya should have been a priority of the government, especially the Minister of local government whose constituency is heavily affected. This is a compound where police officers are not allowed to patrol or even arrest criminals unless they are on a suicide mission. It is believed that Kaleya is now the market town for stolen things in Mazabuka, which must concern the MP.

If removing Kachasu brewers is a good initiative for the Lusaka City council, Gary Chilala Nkombo should have started preaching repentance in Jerusalem (Mazabuka) before going into Judea