Kadochi, Miyanda fallout leaves Zambians doubtful of successful love stories to tell in Lusaka!

The Zambian social media landscape is reacting to the Kadochi, Miyanda fallout, with dwindling hopes of successful ‘love birds’ stories to tell.

“Lusaka is not for love, but strictly for business”, others have affirmed, after Miyanda betrayed Kadochi’s love, by having an affair with another man despite being showered with goodies and free Yango rides.

Others are still in disbelief of the development, with theories emerging that the incident might just be one of those social media stunts to gain numbers.

An emotional Kadochi , who wept on his live feed, went ahead and gave Diamond TV ‘s Chimweka, an interview were he emotionally discussed his romantic predicament, while his ‘former’ lover gave her side of the story, justifying her change of “love gears” to another man.

As if his romantic downfall with Miyanda Is not agonising enough, Zambians have likened his predicament to US actor, Will Smith’s who is also enduring a painful reality that his long time wife ,Jada’s love for him has been marred with lots of hypocrisy and betrayal.

Back home, Kadochi is enduring mockery memes on social media, while others are genuinely sympathising with him, while encouraging him to “Try Again’, like Yomaps his song which encourages people to get up and move on as long as they have “vi power”.

It remains to be known if indeed the Kadochi, Miyanda love fall out is a reality, or one of those social media stunts meant to grow pages.

