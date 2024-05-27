KAFUE ASPIRING MP MAXWELL CHONGU CHAMPIONS COMMUNITY SPIRIT AT KAFUE UCZ FUNDRAISING SERVICE

Kafue— Sunday, May 26, 2023

SMART EAGLES

2026 Kafue aspiring Member of Parliament Maxwell Chongu, has graced a vibrant fundraising church service organized by the United Church of Zambia (UCZ) congregation in Shikoswe.

The event, aptly themed “Arise and Help,” saw Mr. Chongu as the guest of honor, addressing the attendees with a heartfelt speech centered on compassion, unity, and community support.

In his address, Chongu expressed his gratitude for being part of the choir-organized chitenge wear fundraising, emphasizing the significance of community solidarity. He invoked Psalms 102:13 and 44:26, underscoring the importance of divine compassion and the power of collective efforts in overcoming adversity.

Mr. Chongu urged the congregation to reflect on the impact of their contributions, highlighting the importance of supporting the less fortunate as an expression of true religion, citing James 1:27.

He praised the choir for their dedication, noting their role in spreading joy and harmony within the community.

The service, marked by uplifting melodies and harmonious voices, was a testament to the transformative power of music, bringing together the community in a shared celebration of generosity and faith.

Mr. Chongu extended his deepest gratitude to all the guests for their support, encouraging everyone to continue giving cheerfully as advocated in 2 Corinthians 9:6-8.

In a country often divided, Mr. Chongu highlighted the choir’s role as a beacon of unity and inspiration, thanking them for their contributions and wishing them continued blessings.

The fundraising event successfully underscored the strength of community spirit and the enduring power of faith and music in fostering hope and togetherness.