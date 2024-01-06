KAFUE MAN APPEARS IN COURT FOR DEFILING AND MURDERING A FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL

A 25-year-old man of Kafue District in Lusaka Province has appeared in Kafue Magistrate Court for defiling and murdering a five-year-old girl.

Moses Mupeta of Kasaka Area in Kafue appeared before Magistrate Webster Chanda on charges of Defilement of the Child, contrary to section 138(1) of the penal code chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The accused is also charged with the offense of Murder contrary to section 200 of the penal code chapter of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offense are that on November 10, 2023 Mupeta, unlawfully had carnal knowledge and murdered a girl below the age of 16.

The accused who is in custody was arrested on the fateful day.

The matter is scheduled to appear for mention on January 19, 2024