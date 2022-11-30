KAFUE MAYOR NOMINATED FOR THIS YEAR’S PANAFES INTERNATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD IN CAMEROON.

By Peter Ngwai

KAFUE Mayor Buumba Malambo has been nominated in this year’s PANAFES

International Excellence Awards to be held in Cameroon between 30th November and 4th December 2022.

According to correspondence availed to Kafue Times, Dr Malambo has been nominated based on her work as a Child Rights Activist.

“We are overjoyed to inform you that you have been nominated for this years PANAFES international excellence awards 2022 taking place from 30th November to 4th December in Yaounde ,Cameroon.”

United Africa for Economic Empowerment is an organization founded to boost Pan-Africanism and see to it that africa realizes it’s full potential.