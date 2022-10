KAFUE MAYOR SUSPENDED TOGETHER WITH HER HUSBAND AND OTHER OFFICIALS: FULL COUNCIL TO PASS A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE TOMMOROW.



Kafue Council Chairperson/ Mayor Mrs Buumba Malambo, Council Secretary, And Mungu Ward Councilor suspended with immediate effect.



The full council is sitting tomorrow, an emergency extraordinary full council meeting, to officially vote the mayor and Mungu ward councillor, who happens to be her husband, out.