Kafue MP calls investigative wings to quickly get to the bottom of the alleged K54 million land scam

She writes…

My office is appalled by social media reports of an alleged land scam valued at K58m involving a number of prominent individuals and institutions. I wish to call upon the investigative wings to quickly get to the bottom of these reports and establish the facts around this matter.

In a number of instances, social media reports have tended to cause unnecessary alarm because the allegations have turn out to be unfounded. I therefore wish to urge members of the public, and Kafue residents in particular to remain calm and await the results of the investigative process which needs to be instituted immediately if it has not yet been commenced.

I wish to take this opportunity to restate the New Dawn government’s position of zero- tolerance towards corruption and , His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr Hakainde Hichilema has emphatically stated that there shall be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption.

In this regard, I believe that the investigations will be carried out without fear or favour so that the named persons are vindicated of the wrongdoing or indeed punished if found wanting.

As area MP, I have received these reports with great concern especially for the affected families whose land is reportedly being sold without their consent.

Once again, I urge the investigative wings and relevant authorities to help bring this matter to a close.

Hon Miriam Chonya Chinyama

KAFUE CONSTITUENCY