Home Obituary Kafue River Mall proprietor Richard Woolley has died ObituaryPhotos Kafue River Mall proprietor Richard Woolley has died January 16, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kafue River Mall proprietor Richard Woolley has died His closest business ally, Peter Shakafuswa of Shaka’s Hill in Shimabala confirmed the sad development yesterday . Shakafuswa said Woolley died of a Cardiac related ailment. Source: kafue times LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.