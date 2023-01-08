KAFUE RIVER: The word Kafue comes from a Soli/Tonga word Kafuwa

KAFUE RIVER, ZAMBIA

The Kafue River is the longest river lying wholly within Zambia at about 1,576 kilometres long.

Its water is used for irrigation and for generating hydroelectric power. It is the largest tributary of the Zambezi, and of Zambia’s principal rivers, it is the most central and the most urban.

The word Kafue comes from a Soli/Tonga word Kafuwa. Kafuwa means a small bone. Kafuwa is the original name of Kafue. The name changed due to mispronounciation by the Whites who could not properly pronounce.

Kafue provides Itezhi-Itezhi Power Station(120 megawatts), Kafue Gorge (990 megawatts) and Kafue Gorge Lower (750 megawatts).

Credit; Conservation National Parks