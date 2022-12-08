KAFUE WOMAN KILLS HUSBAND, CUTS HIM INTO PIECES WITH HELP OF HER BROTHER

A Rwandese woman in Kafue District has allegedly Murdered and cut into pieces the body of her 30-year-old husband after a marital dispute.

Angela Kalumambo with the help of her brother and a tax driver worked together to end the life of Mukiwi Ngongana also a Rwandese national.

The wife to the deceased was helped by her brother identified as Zemana Emmanuel and Price Monze a tax driver.

The trio then transported the dead body packed in a dish to Mazabuka District, Magoye area in a bush along Livingstone road on pretext that it was meat.

After an investigation and search by the police the body was found in a decomposed state and its body parts scarted in the bush.

The body has been deposited in Mazabuka general hospital mortuary while the suspects are in Police Custody.

Credit: NKANI