KAGAME IS AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE OF DRC-TSHISEKEDI

Kagame, Tshisekedi exchange hot wordsWhat you need to know:

America has issued yet its sternest warning to Kigali, with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken telling President Paul Kagame in a call that Rwanda should stop supporting M23 rebels despite repeated official denials of the allegations initially levelled by Kinshasa and later the United Nations.

The Congolese President has upped the ante in the belligerent rhetoric with Kigali, telling his citizens to treat Rwandans as “our brothers and sisters” but regarding “the regime headed by President Paul Kagame … an enemy”In an address to 250 youth delegates from across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), President Felix Tshisekedi, speaking at the presidential palace in Kinshasa on Saturday last week, said: “It’s pointless to see Rwandans as enemies. It’s the Rwandan regime headed by Paul Kagame, which is an enemy to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Rwandans are our brothers and sisters. In fact, they need our help to liberate themselves. It has nothing to do with what their leader has imposed on them.”

The verbal onslaught, the harshest from Kinshasa, follows President Kagame’s stern warning last week that Rwanda would invade DRC if Congo shelled its territory again.