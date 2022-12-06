‘Kaizar Zulu developed high BP when he heard that his lawyer Tutwa Ngulube had died’- Munir Zulu

FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu was yesterday hospitalised after he fell ill while in police custody. One of his sureties, Munir Zulu, confirmed that Kaizer was hospitalised due to high Blood Pressure after he heard about his lawyer, Tutwa Ngulube’s demise. Munir, who is also Lumezi independent MP, laments that the police still want to keep Kaizer in custody despite the court granting him bail.

On Friday, the Kafue Magistrates’ Court granted Kaizer K50, 000 cash bail with two traceable sureties. Kaizer was recently arrested and charged with threatening violence, assault and Conversion Not Amounting to Theft in relation to a Toyota Land Cruiser VX, worth K955,000, assigned to him while serving at State House. Kaizer had……

