KAIZER APPEARS IN COURT AGAIN, HIS BAIL APPLICATION RESERVED RULING

Back to remand until this Friday.

Former Political Advisor to President Edgar Lungu Kaizer Zulu today appeared in the Kafue Magistrates court together with his co accused Rafiq Kakonde.

The duo who face four counts of Threatening Violence and two counts of assault applied for bai.

Bail was however instantly given to Mr. Zulu’s co accused whilst the Magistrate reserved ruling on whether to admit Mr. Zulu to bail or not to this Friday after the State objected to the bail application noting that Mr. Zulu was a Flight risk.