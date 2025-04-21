Kaizer Chiefs one win away from ending 10-year trophy drought



Kaizer Chiefs are on the verge of rewriting their recent history as they prepare to face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final on May 10, 2025, at Moses Mabhida Stadium.



More than just silverware, the Soweto Derby offers a chance for redemption after a decade without a trophy.



Since lifting the Premiership title in 2015, Chiefs have endured a rough spell five cup final defeats, a FIFA transfer ban, and 11 different coaches while rivals Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the scene. The frustration among fans has grown louder, but under coach Nasreddine Nabi, belief is returning.





A hard-fought 2-1 semifinal win over Sundowns, featuring a breakthrough goal from 20-year-old Wandile Duba and a late strike by Ashley du Preez, signaled a shift in momentum. Duba now has six goals this season, while goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma’s key saves have kept Chiefs in the fight.



Defending champions Orlando Pirates, aiming for a third consecutive Nedbank Cup, remain favorites. They’ve won the last three Soweto Derbies, including a 1-0 win in February. Led by standouts Patrick Maswanganyi and Evidence Makgopa, the Buccaneers are formidable but Chiefs’ past success at Moses Mabhida, including a memorable final win over Pirates, could tip the scales.



May 10 may just be the day Kaizer Chiefs turn the page.