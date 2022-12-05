PoliticsPFUPND Kaizer Zulu admitted in hospital as he remains in Prison By zamobserver - December 5, 2022 2 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Change privacy settings
“Kaizer Zulu was a good man, a husband and a father, bla bla.” Is that what any idiot blaming others over their opinion about Tutwa want to hear? A spade is not a big spoon, just call it what it is. STUPID IDIOTS
Aaaah, ubufi nabo bulaya nokubwela. We were told that late Tutwa Ngulube signed for KZ bail of K50,000 and two working surities. How come today is said to be in prison?