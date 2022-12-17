KAIZER ZULU GETS HABEAS CORPUS

KAIZER GETS HABEAS CORPUS

The Lusaka High Court has granted former State House Political Advisor KAISER ZULU an order to apply for a writ of habeas corpus following his detention after obtaining a bail.

This comes on the backdrop of the application filed by Mr. ZULU.

Mr. ZULU claimed that he was granted bail in the KAFUE Magistrate Court on December 02, 2022.

He claimed that immediately after being released he was apprehended by immigration officers at Lusaka Central Correctional facility who demanded to take him to their offices for an interview.

Mr. ZULU claimed that later he was taken to Care for Business Hospital following instructions by his lawyers as he was sick.

He has claimed that after being discharged from Care for Business Hospital he was repatriated back to LUSAKA Central Prison where he is still incarcerated.

Mr. ZULU has been slapped with the charges of assault and Conversion not amounting to Theft contrary to Section 291 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.