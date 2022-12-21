KAIZER ZULU HAS BEEN RESISTING HANDING OVER HIS DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT

ON December 20, 2019 Kaizar Zulu was thrown out of the honourable office of political advisor to the Republican president on account of his thuggish behaviour but three years on, he has been resisting handing back the diplomatic passport that came as a privilege of that position!

For his resistance, Zulu is now facing three counts of Failure to appear before the nearest immigration officers, failure to surrender diplomatic passports and personating public officers.

He has been in detention for close to a month but walked to freedom this afternoon after the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court granted him free bail.

Appearing before principal resident magistrate Sylvia Munyinya Zulu pleaded not guilty to the charges.

It is alleged in the first count that Zulu on December 9, 2022 failed to appear before the nearest immigration officer at a port of entry.

In the second count it is alleged that Zulu between December 20, 2019 and December 2, 2022 failed to surrender his two diplomatic passports no.D0012325 and D0012791 when he was requested to do so by the chief passports and citizenship officer upon ceasing being a diplomat

Zulu is in the third count accused of falsely representing himself as a diplomat to an immigration officer in Kenya.

Ferocious Zulu has since been admitted to bail at a sum of K10, 000 in his own recognisance on a condition that he provides two working sureties who are residents of Lusaka, bound on similar conditions.