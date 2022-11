KAIZER ZULU PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO ASSAULT, THREATENING VIOLENCE

By Jane Zulu

FORMER President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Political Affairs Kaizer Zulu has pleaded not guilty to charges of Assault and threatening violence.

Zulu appeared today in the Kafue Magistrate Court for the alleged offenses.

The has since been adjourned to 8th December 2022 for commencement of trial.