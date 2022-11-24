By Chilufya Tayali
KAIZER ZULU REMAINS IN CUSTODY HE HAS BEEN MOVED TO KABWATA POLICE STATION
When KZ was in State House, he was a friend to so many people, but today, he has very few to stand with him. Please, let’s remember that, true friends are seen when you are down.
Life moves in a cycle, today KZ is down, you never know what will happen tomorrow.
Please don’t also assume that other people have everything, most of the stories you heard about these people are not true, including President EdgarLungu.
The money you accuse them of stealing is a myth, they equally need help from friends, especially those they helped.
I won’t say more but I encourage you to stand with KZ at this point, if you are a true friend with him.
TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!!!
Tayali, you are truly a danger to the public with your lies. Lives have been lost because of your lies.
You are lucky Hakainde is too soft on crime, otherwise you would have been locked up a long time ago.
You just trying to sway public opinion,we are sorry,it can’t work.
The financial crimes and injustices which were inflicted on the Zambian people by pf were just to horrendous.
M’MEMBE NOW YOU ARE SPEAKING FOR KZ THE MAN YOU WARNED IN YOUR POST NEWSPAPERS THAT PEOPLE LIKE HIM ARE THE ONES WHO SUFFER AFTER CHANGE OF REGIME BECAUSE OF HIS RECKLESS LIFE THEN. WHY ARE YOU DEFENDING HIM NOW ?