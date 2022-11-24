By Chilufya Tayali



KAIZER ZULU REMAINS IN CUSTODY HE HAS BEEN MOVED TO KABWATA POLICE STATION

When KZ was in State House, he was a friend to so many people, but today, he has very few to stand with him. Please, let’s remember that, true friends are seen when you are down.

Life moves in a cycle, today KZ is down, you never know what will happen tomorrow.

Please don’t also assume that other people have everything, most of the stories you heard about these people are not true, including President EdgarLungu.

The money you accuse them of stealing is a myth, they equally need help from friends, especially those they helped.

I won’t say more but I encourage you to stand with KZ at this point, if you are a true friend with him.

