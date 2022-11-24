Kaizer Zulu slapped with another charge

BARELY a day after being charged and arrested for threatening violence and assault, former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has been slapped with another offence.

Yesterday, police formally charged and arrested Mr Zulu aged 52 of Ibex Hill area on four counts of Threatening Violence.

Mr Zulu allegedly threatened to shoot and cause physical injuries on persons identified as Benard Nshindu, Sengewayo Jere, Saul Masikote and Manson Mweemba.

He was further charged and arrested for the offence of Assault in which two people identified as Bernard Nshindu and Sengewayo Jere were assaulted.

And today, police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale says Mr Zulu has also been arrested and charged with the subject offence of Conversion not Amounting to Theft contrary to Section 291 Chapter 87 of the Penal Code.

“This involves a motor vehicle Toyota Land cruiser VX registration number GRZ 759CL valued at K955,000, a government vehicle which was assigned to him while serving at State House,” he said.

Mr Mwale said the vehicle was later concealed after he left office. It was only recovered by Police on March 25, 2022 despite government giving an amnesty to all individuals holding on to government motor vehicles.

(Mwebantu)