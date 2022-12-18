KAIZER ZULU TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY FOR CHRISTMA

KAIZER ZULU TO REMAIN IN CUSTODY FOR CHRISTMAS.



Former Political Advisor to President Edgar Lungu Mr. Kaizer Zulu will celebrate Christmas whilst in remand prison.



This follows the ruling by High Court Judge C.Lombe Phiri that Mr. Zulu remains in custody until December 27. 2022 when his application for the right to be heard will be heard.



Mr. Zulu through his lawyers from Tutwa Ngulube and Company and Ferd Jere and Company had applied that Mr. Zulu be expeditiously heard through Habeas Corpus but on December 16. 2022 the Judge ruled that the matter of the right to be heard be settled on December 27. 2022.



The state is being represented by the Attorney General Chambers.