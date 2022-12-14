Kajoba should first summon President HH and Garry Nkombo over the sudden death of Tutwa Ngulube says Nakacinda

KAJOBA SHOULD STOP INTIMIDATING AND THREATENING CITIZENs OVER HON. TUTWA NGULUBE’S DEATH.

Lusaka 14th December, 2022 [PATRIOTIC FRONT]

Patriotic Front MCC in charge of information and publicity Hon. Raphael Nakacinda says inspector general of police Lemmy Kajoba should stop intimidating ordinary citizens after issuing a statement few days ago that police would start summoning People who made comments over hon.tutwa ngulube’s death.

Speaking to Journalist this afternoon after leaving the lusaka magistrate court Mr. Nakacinda said , Kajoba was just a robot at force headquarter and that the true and original IG who was calling for shots is Deputy IG state house, Siandenge.

“Kajoba should first summon President Hakainde Hichilema and Garry Nkombo over the sudden death of Tutwa before he summons us ,for purposes of fairness if his genuine about those inquiries.

During the funeral service of Hon.tutwa ngulube in kabwe , Garry Nkombo minister of local government and rural development representing the president and government, said tutwa Ngulube’s death had more questions than answers. So the first point of call should be community house and state house.

kajoba shouldn’t be a champion by trying to silence voices stakeholders especially for some of us politicians who choose to speak on behalf of the Zambian people.” He said.

(File Pic ; Patriotic Front MCC Chairman in charge of information and publicity Hon.

Rapheal Nakacinda.)