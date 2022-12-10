Kaka has bizarrely claimed that Brazilians treat Ronaldo like ‘a fat man walking down the street’.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid superstar also said many Brazilians do not actually support the national team despite their success, having won a record five World Cups.

Ronaldo won two World Cups with Brazil. He raised gold in 1994 when he was a budding teenager and then again in 2002, where he played a starring role, scoring eight goals including a brace in the final against Germany.

He’s widely considered as one of the greatest players in football history, but his legendary status doesn’t mean much to the people of Brazil.

That’s according to Kaka, who made an interesting revelation about the 46-year-old.

“It’s strange to say this, but many Brazilians don’t support Brazil,” he said on BeIN Sports. “It happens sometimes. If you see Ronaldo walking around here, you’ll be like: ‘Wow’, he has something different here.

“In Brazil, he’s just a fat man walking down the street.”

Asked if the ex-Barcelona forward has the same appreciation from Brazilian as he does from everyone else, Kaka replied: “Of course, many Brazilians love Ronaldo, I love Ronaldo, but the way he is respected in Brazil and abroad is different, I see more respect for him outside the country than there.”

BeIN Sports pundits Gary Neville and John Terry were left surprised by Kaka’s revealing claim.

Ronaldo won 98 caps for Brazil, scoring an impressive 62 goals during his international career.

But it seems he doesn’t get the respect and recognition from his fellow people despite his impressive playing career.

It’s a sad thought considering how he successful he was on the pitch as he played for some of the best clubs in world football.