KAKUBO’S RESPONSE FALLS SHORT AS IT DOES NOT EXPLAIN THE PRESENCE OF CHINESE AMBASSADOR

…. Chinese were unhappy of his acts hence taking the pictures and releasing to the social media….

Foreign Affairs MINISTER Hon.Kakubo’s response does not hold water to help him justify corruption allegations.

KAKUBO Should address following items:

1.Where was the bag when he was disembarking his vehicle ?The minister never had nothing with him.

2.It seems the Chinese were not happy as he was captured by his workers.Who would give someone a bag just to put in a calendar and a ball point?

3.He is on record of threatening the Chinese and let him also share with us why he met the Chinese business men at Golden Peacock Hotel last night?

4.Who gave him the bag and explain to us the presence of Chinese ambassador?

5.What was in the bag?

6.Who captured the Photos? From the look of things the Chinese workers captured that showing signs pain.

7.Mr KAKUBO is on record of threatening Chinese and hope he will not force them to forge documents to suit his empty justification that he went their to purchase bags of cement.