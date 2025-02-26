WAGON MEDIA



“KAKULA’S DIVISIVE RHETORIC EXPOSED: A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO UNDERMINE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND THE BRE”





By Timmy Nyambe.



Charles Kakula’s recent claims that President Hakainde Hichilema has been ignoring calls from the Litunga and the Barotseland Royal Establishment (BRE) are nothing but a desperate attempt to drive a wedge between the President, the BRE, and the people of Western Province.





It’s laughable that Kakula, a self-proclaimed “spiritual filled former Catholic priest,” has suddenly become the spokesperson for the BRE. The people of Western Province are not fooled by his divisive rhetoric, and they will not be swayed by his baseless claims.





The fact remains that President Hichilema has always been committed to the development of Western Province. He has worked tirelessly to address the challenges facing the region, including the lack of a university and stadium which the previous PF government failed to deliver. The President’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, and the people of Western Province appreciate his dedication to their welfare.





Kakula’s claims that President Hichilema has “hated and turned against” the people of Barotseland are not only false but also malicious. The President has always maintained a good relationship with the BRE and the people of Western Province. His commitment to their development and well-being is unwavering, and his actions speak louder than Kakula’s empty words.





It’s time for Kakula to stop his divisive rhetoric and focus on the real issues affecting the people of Western Province. The President, the BRE, and the people of Western Province are united in their quest for development and progress. Kakula’s attempts to undermine this unity will not succeed.





As the people of Western Province would say, “Netana tuwe” – we are focused on development, not confusion.