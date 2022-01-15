DEMOCRATIC PARTY

IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASE

14th January 2021

THE STANCE TAKEN BY ECZ ON WHO SIGNS FOR FILING IN THE KABWATA BY ELECTIONS CLOSES UP THE MATTER HAS GIVEN US VICTORY

The stance taken by ECZ to ask the legitimate Secretary General of DP as recognized by Registrar of Societies and in accordance with the DP Constitution is a perfect resolution of the matter.

The DP Constitution is clear that a Secretary General of the party should be one elected at the convention and to this effect one Evans Chilambwe being the legitimate democratically elected Secretary General of DP

is vindicated and he is the one poised to sign the documents for Kabwata by elections.

In this regard, it is clear from the ECZ letter that we are the ones who qualify to file the nominations in the Kabwata by- elections.

The imposter, and the masquerader who has never been DP President can never have authority to appoint anyone as Secretary General.

Therefore all those who are trying to masquerade like him and call themselves as Secretary Generals of DP will be ashamed together with him.

Signed

Judith Kabemba

DP Office Bearer/NEC Member