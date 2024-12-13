KALABA ATTENDS KENYAN DAY CELEBRATIONS, TALKS TO KBNTV LIVE ON BREAKFAST SHOW THIS MORNING





Citizens First (CF) President and Member of the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Assembly of Presidents, Harry Kalaba, yesterday joined President William Samoei Ruto, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and millions of Kenyans in a vibrant celebration of 61 years of freedom, unity, and remarkable progress during the Jamhuri Day 2024.





Kalaba later attended an exclusive State House Garden party alongside top Government officials and Ambassadors accredited to Kenya.





The CF leader will be speaking to KBN TV ‘s Morning Show Host, Rachel Chipwende, live from Nairobi to share his thoughts on the Kenyan celebrations at 08:30hrs Zambian time.