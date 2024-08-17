KALABA BEHIND EDGAR LUNGU EXPOSE’ DOCUMENTARY – UKWA

By George Lemba(Koswe)

CITIZENS First president Mr. Harry Kalaba has sponsored an Edgar Chagwa Lungu-exposè documentary, impeccable Kwacha Alliance (UKA) sources have revealed.

A recently-produced documentary revealing Mr. Lungu’s strategy of using tribalism as a political strategy has been airing on different media platforms including the UKA Facebook page.

The 22-minute documentary uncovering chilling details of ECL’s tribal strategy first aired on Diamond TV before being shown on Crown and Prime TV about a month ago.

Last week, the same documentary appeared on various online media platforms as a paid for political advert.

The documentary has not sat well with members of UKA who say Mr. Kalaba in league with alliance Secretary General Mr. Lucky Mulusa are behind the smear campaign.

“Mr. Kalaba came up with a plan to expose ECL because the former president is projecting himself as the UKA candidate for 2026 when the alliance has not endorsed him,” the source explained.

“As far as Mr. Kalaba is concerned, he is the only one who could make a suitable candidate for UKA in 2026 because he believes Mr. Lungu is corrupt and unsellable,” the source added.

The sources said Mr. Kalaba working through Mr. Mulusa devised a strategy to reveal ECL’s plans of dividing the nation on tribal lines because he does not agree with the plan.

“But these are politics, ba Kalaba needs to understand that sometimes underhand methods are needed to get the support of the people,” the source said.

“President Edgar Chagwa Lungu is our candidate for UKA for 2026 whether Kalaba likes it or not,” the sources charged.- Koswe