KALABA CALLS ON PRESIDENT HH TO DECLARE NATIONAL DISASTER AMID FLOODS





Citizens First Party President, Harry Kalaba, has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to cut short his trip to Egypt and return home to declare the ongoing floods in Kanyama a national disaster, as heavy rains continue to affect most parts of the country.





This call comes as experts warn of an impending health crisis due to the contamination of drinking water with sewage, which could lead to a surge in gastrointestinal diseases and result in the loss of many lives.





Speaking in Lusaka during a media briefing, Mr. Kalaba emphasized the need for swift action, stating that the situation in Kanyama is dire and requires immediate intervention. He urged President Hichilema to declare a national disaster, which would facilitate the mobilization of aid and relief assistance for affected communities.





The opposition leader also criticized the government’s response to the floods, arguing that more needs to be done to address the crisis.



He called on the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to expedite relief efforts, not only in Kanyama but also in other flood-affected areas across the country.





Additionally, Mr. Kalaba expressed concern over the potential consequences of inaction, drawing parallels to the devastating floods of 1978 under the late President Kenneth Kaunda.





He warned that without urgent measures, the situation could deteriorate further, leading to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented proportions.



