Kalaba eyeing alliance with PF – Kabemba

His blood is PF and this is why he wants to sell the party

WRANGLES in Democratic Party (DP) have continued deepening with national executive committee member Judith Kabemba accusing Harry Kalaba of plotting an alliance with the Patriotic Front (PF) ahead of the 2026 general election.

But Mr Kalaba, the DP president, has denied the allegations.



Ms Kabemba, the faction leader who was Mr Kalaba’s running mate in the August 12, 2021 general election, wonders why Mr Kalaba wants to allegedly work with PF, a party she says Zambians rejected last year.



“Mr Kalaba brought up the issue of forming an alliance with PF because he was certain that there would be a re-run, but 97 percent of the party leadership rejected the idea.



“His blood is PF and this is why he wants to sell the party. As a matter of fact, he was confused when PF lost and for two weeks, he was depressed and even went to France for a holiday,” she said. – Zambia Daily Mail