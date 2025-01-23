KALABA GETS MUSEVENI INVITATION AS HIS INTERNATIONAL PROFILE, RECOGNITION CONTINUES TO GROW

By KBN TV Reporter

Citizens First President Harry Kalaba is this weekend a special guest of Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The CF leader is among notable guests attending the NRM Day celebrations in the capital, Kampala.

NRM day is the day that President Museveni assumed power which is celebrated every 26th of January of each year.

President Kalaba has continued to build strong networks and attract growing recognition both in the region and internationally.

In October last year while on tour of the USA, he received a Leadership Award on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New Your and later, he was a guest of the USA State Department where he held talks with Melanie H. Higgins, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Southern Africa Regional Peace and Security.

In November, the Myles Leadership University Council conferred Kalaba with an Honorary Doctorate Award in Transformational Leadership at a ceremony held at the Doubletree Hilton hotel in Cape Town South Africa.

Later in December, the CF leader joined President William Samoei Ruto, Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, and millions of Kenyans in a vibrant celebration of 61 years of freedom, unity, and remarkable progress during the Jamhuri Day 2024.

Kalaba later attended an exclusive State House Garden party alongside top Government officials and Ambassadors accredited to Kenya.