Kalaba Says Recent By-Elections Shows Turbulent Times Ahead

Citizens First president Harry Kalaba says Zambians should brace for tough times in future elections.

Kalaba writes ✍️

If the just ended election is something to go by then the road ahead will be very turbulent. Our democracy is at crossroads and we need to immediately start looking at ways of addressing this challenge before the 2026 general elections.

In a true democracy people present ideas to the electorate and allow the electorate to make an informed decision based on that information not on violent attacks. I call upon ECZ to redeem itself and step up to their role of conducting free and fair elections again.

If this standard we are seeing today was used in the 2021 elections PF would still have been in office today. The just ended by election fail the test of what should be classified as free and fair elections.

We appeal to the citizens to remain vigilant and avoid our democracy being overrun by people who do not mean well for Zambia but are hellbent on pillaging the nations wealth through crook or hook. We call upon the international community to pay particular attention to what is going on at ECZ and in institutions of governance if we are to protect our hard fought for democracy.