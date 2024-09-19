KALABA, SEAN IN NEAR PUNCH-UP

…as UKA erupts



PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo was involved in a near punch-up with Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba during last Saturday’s United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) meeting, which was also attended by former president Edgar Lungu.



And Tembo when contacted by Daily Revelation, attacked some UKA members of being surrogates of the UPND, in apparent reference to Kalaba whom he said with the ruling party’s permission went ahead to appear relevant by saying he ha reported the ruling party to the United Nations and African Union over various abuses.



Prior to the UKA press briefing, which Kalaba, Golden Party leader Jackson Silavwe and National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Saboi Imboela boycotted by the way.



Daily Revelation