KALABA STILL AN AMATEUR IN POLITCS – CHIVUBE

The UPND has expressed disappointment on Citizens First party leader, Harry Kalaba’s continued unwarranted attacks on President Hakainde Hichilema.



During a Press Briefing today, Mr Kalaba alleged that President Hichilema was doing “job on training,” sentiments UPND National Trustee, Grace Chivube says are reckless and utterly unfounded.



Ms Chivube argued in an interview today that Mr Kalaba should be reminded that he carries the genetic make up of the PF, his former party, adding that he was envious of the numerous economic strides that the New Dawn is making continually.



She stated that it was irrational for Mr Kalaba to label Mr Hichilema as being an amateur in leadership when what the Head of State has achieved in his 16 months in Government far outshines the achievements of the PF in office.



She also wondered why Mr Kalaba’s hatred for HH has blinded him to the numerous economic, political and social achievements that the UPND-led government has made.



Ms Chivube says instead of making wild and unfounded allegations against President Hichilema, Mr Kalaba needed to introspect and concentrate on mobilizing his newly born political party.



She wonders why a politician who has no political following could engineer dark lies against President Hichilema, adding that Mr Kalaba should allow the President to exhaust his 5 years in office before he can be judged.

UPND MEDIA TEAM